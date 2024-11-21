Keys to the Match: Derby Day

November 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC will host the Red Bulls on Saturday in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Kickoff at Citi Field is scheduled for 5:30PM ET.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford...

Derby Day

There's something special in the air when derby day comes around.

The third installment of the Hudson River Derby sees New York City back in Queens with a place in the Eastern Conference Final up for grabs.

City can take some confidence from the regular season results secured already this season, but they will also be aware that another high-level performance is required to beat the Red Bulls and secure a spot in the Eastern Conference Final for the third time in Club history.

Before a ball has been kicked there is the build-up and excitement leading into Derby Day. The atmosphere for Citi Field games never disappoints, and that will be true on Saturday, with the trademark City noise and passion engulfing the World's Borough.

Tight Game

The Red Bulls path to the Conference semifinal saw them oust defending champions the Columbus Crew 2-0 in a best-of-three series.

A 1-0 win in Ohio kicked things off for the Red Bulls thanks to a goal from Felipe Carballo. Five days later, a 2-2 draw took the game to penalties. A series of misses for both teams eventually allowed Daniel Edelman to score the decisive spot kick in sudden death.

Both City and Red Bulls finished the season with an identical +5 goal difference, and with derby games typically tight games, that will only intensify in the playoffs with so much on the line.

For that reason, City will need to give it their all to advance past their rivals across the river, with the first goal likely to be an important one on Saturday.

Star Man

While Red Bulls have a number of dangerous attacking options, the big name arrival for the team this offseason was Emil Forsberg.

The Swedish international boasts a wealth of experience in the Bundesliga as well as at international level and has captained the team when on the field in 2024.

Forsberg has played predominantly as a left winger this season. Unable to start either of the two previous Hudson River Derbies this season, he will be keen to make a bigger impact during the third meeting.

His technical ability and eagerness to dictate play make him a vital component for the Red Bulls in the final third. The Swede has already recorded a goal and an assist in two playoff games and will need to be monitored closely if City are to limit the Red Bulls attacking opportunities and advance.

