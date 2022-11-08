Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank

Lehigh Valley Phantoms left wing Elliot Desnoyers (left) vs. the Laval Rocket

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms concluded their three-game road trip with a well-played overtime win at the Laval Rocket on Cam York's power play strike.

Lehigh Valley (3-5-1) returns to PPL Center to take on the Springfield Thunderbirds with the WFMZ-69 Coat Drive on Friday, November 11 followed by 90s Night on Saturday, November 12 when the Phantoms host a rematch against the Laval Rocket.

WEEKLY RECAP

Friday, November 4, 2022

Senators 3 - Phantoms 2

The Phantoms' comeback effort at Belleville fell just short in a well-played game in which Lehigh Valley cranked out a season-high 39 shots. After they were trailing 3-0, Olle Lycksell scored his first career pro goal in North America and Jackson Cates had a goal as well while Zayde Wisdom had two strong primary assists on both goals followed by close calls of scoring the game-winner himself. The penalty-filled game also saw each side have eight power plays.

Saturday, November 5, 2022

Phantoms 3 - Rocket 2 (OT)

Cam York scored the power-play overtime winner at the Laval Rocket in an exciting game featuring big chances and fantastic saves on both ends of the ice. Sam Ersson racked up 35 saves in his first career pro win in North America. Cal O'Reilly scored his second of the season and Olle Lycksell made two-for-two with a goal in a second straight game on a two-on-one feed across the slot from Zayde Wisdom. It was also a second consecutive night with 39 shots on goal. The Phantoms easily could have had four goals in the first period alone were it not for some tremendous goaltending by Kevin Poulin in the Rocket net.

TRANSACTIONS -

Nov 5 - Add Pat Nagle (G) - Recalled by Lehigh Valley from Reading (ECHL)

Nov 8 - Delete Sam Ersson (G) - Recalled to Philadelphia (NHL)

UPCOMING

Friday, November 11 at 7:05 p.m.

PPL Center, Allentown, PA

Phantoms vs. Springfield Thunderbirds

The defending Eastern Conference Champion Springfield Thunderbirds (5-4-1) had a six-game point streak (5-0-1) before a 3-2 loss to Providence last weekend. The AHL affiliate of the St. Louis Blues fell to the Chicago Wolves in the Calder Cup Finals last year. Hard-shooting Martin Frk comes over to the Eastern Conference and has 8 assists and an overtime winner already. He won the AHL's hardest shot contest at the All-Star Classic in 2020 when he set a record with a 109.2 mph blast. Frk also has played in 124 NHL games with Detroit and Los Angeles.

St. Louis 2nd-rounder Nikita Alexandrov had a hat trick on October 28 in a wild 7-6 overtime win against Bridgeport. NHL veteran Josh Leivo (217 games with TOR, VAN, CGY) had a hat trick on November 4 in a 5-1 win over Hartford.

Saturday, November 12 at 7:05 p.m.

PPL Center, Allentown, PA

Phantoms vs. Laval Rocket

Laval (2-6-3) plays a fast style and that led to an immensely entertaining game on Saturday in Quebec in the Phantoms 3-2 overtime win. Former Phantom Danick Martel has four assists so far this season. He scored four goals in a single playoff game last year as the Rocket advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals before bowing out to Springfield. Goaltender Cayden Primeau (2-3-1, 3.15, .900) is the son of former Flyers captain Keith Primeau and grew up in the Philadelphia area. The Canadien's seventh-round selection in 2017 played in 12 games with Montreal last year and has 18 career NHL games. Two years ago, Primeau had a 20-save shutout against Lehigh Valley.

Veteran Gabriel Bourque has played 413 games in the NHL with Nashville, Colorado and Winnipeg. Justin Barron is a former Colorado first-rounder who was acquired in a trade. Barron was former teammates with Elliot Desnoyers with the Halifax Mooseheads.

PHANTASTIC!

- Cal O'Reilly passed John Stevens for 32nd all-time with 835 games played in the AHL. Stevens was the first captain of the Philadelphia Phantoms in 1996 while Cal O'Reilly has been the most recent captain of the Phantoms for the last three seasons. Stevens captained the Phantoms to the Calder Cup in 1998 and then was head coach for the Phantoms in their next Calder Cup in 2005 before later becoming head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers.

- Olle Lycksell scored his first career pro goal on Friday at Belleville and now has a two-game goal streak.

- Zayde Wisdom had a three-assist weekend, his first points of the season.

- Evan Barratt made his Phantoms debut on Saturday at Laval. The Berks County native, who grew up cheering for the Flyers, was acquired in a trade from the Chicago Blackhawks two weeks ago

- The Phantoms have 38 or more shots in three of their last four games

- The Phantoms are 2-1 in overtime games.

- Six out of nine games this season have been decided by one goal.

- The Phantoms have a power-play goal in four consecutive games (5/19, 26.3%)

- The Phantoms are playing only four home games in November

Team Scoring Leaders

Tyson Foerster 2-5-7

Olle Lycksell 2-4-6

Garrett Wilson 2-4-6

Cam York 2-4-6

Elliot Desnoyers 3-2-5

Ronnie Attard 2-3-5

Cal O'Reilly 2-3-5

PROMOTIONS -

- WFMZ-69 COAT DRIVE - Fans who bring a new or gently used coat to PPL Center on Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive two tickets for that night's game as part of the WFMZ-69 Coat Drive. Last year, the Phantoms donated over 1,200 coats for Lehigh Valley area residents. Coats will be donated to Victory House of Lehigh Valley supporting homeless veterans as well as Salvation Army programs.

- TICKET DEAL - Receive a ticket for the Phantoms 90s Night game on Saturday + a ticket to the I Love the 90s concert with Vanilla Ice on Friday, November 18 beginning at just $39.

- BLACK FRIDAY - Come to the Phan Shop inside PPL Center for our Black Friday Sale on November 25 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Receive 30% off most merchandise (except game jerseys and customizations) plus even better deals on select items.

Phantoms individual game tickets are on sale now. Secure your seats for your favorite promotional nights and big rivalry matchups! PHANTOMS GAME TICKETS

Upcoming Schedule

Friday, November 11 (7:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds - WFMZ-69 Coat Drive. Berks $1 Hot Dogs

Saturday, November 12 (7:05) vs. Laval Rocket - 90s Night! Plus Saturday Night Hockey Live

Friday, November 18 (7:05 ) at Providence Bruins

Saturday, November 19 (7:05) at Providence Bruins

Sunday, November 20 (3:05) at Springfield Thunderbirds

Broadcast coverage of all Phantoms games, home and away, is available on the Phantoms 365 app and on 1470-WSAN. Fans can watch on AHLTV.com and can listen on their Smart Speakers at: "Play Phantoms Radio 24/7." Join Voice of the Phantoms, Bob Rotruck, for all the action!

Service Electric Network again provides exclusive television coverage of all Phantoms home games with veteran announcer Steve Degler and Phantoms' alum Steven Swavely on the call from the booth. Kristi Fulkerson reports from ice level and also from the Chickie's and Pete's studio with Dan Fremuth for pregame, intermission and postgame show analysis.

