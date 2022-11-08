Military Appreciation Night Is Saturday

American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors host the Ontario Reign on Military Appreciation Night Saturday at 7 p.m. presented by 23ABC, 107.9 KUZZ Radio, and American Business Machines. Here are four things things you need to know for Saturday's game.

The Condors will wear specialty 75th Anniversary of the US Air Force themed jerseys. Most jerseys will be available for auction digitally via the Condors mobile app with five jerseys being auctioned live post-game on Saturday.

Live post-game auction jerseys: Brad Malone, James Hamblin, Michael Kesselring, Calvin Pickard, and Seth Griffith

You can send veterans and their families to the game via the Condors Seats for Soldiers.

The Condors will honor Brian McCarthy, who played on the original 1998-99 Condors team, with a video and ceremonial puck drop.

