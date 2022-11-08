Monsters Loan Goaltender Pavel Cajan to ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings
November 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Monsters loaned rookie goaltender Pavel Cajan to the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings. In four appearances for Cleveland this season, Cajan went 2-2-0 with a 3.29 goals-against average (GAA) and .877 save percentage (S%) in the first professional action of his career.
A 6'2", 176 lb. left-catching native of Hlubos, Czechia, Cajan, 20, went 21-18-4 with a 3.61 GAA and .901 S% in 44 appearances for the OHL's Kitchener Rangers last season.
