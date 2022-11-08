Amerks Ink Partnership with Ecaboose Electronics Retail & Repair Outlet for 2022-23 Season, Celebrate America Recycles Day

(Rochester, NY) -The Rochester Americans announced today a new partnership with eCaboose Electronics Retail & Repair Outlet for the 2022-23 season.

eCaboose, a local retailer promoting consumer sustainability by selling new and refurbished electronics, will be the presenting sponsor of Rochester's home game on Friday, Nov. 11, against the Cleveland Monsters in honor of America Recycles Day, observed annually on Nov. 15.

It marks the first season the Amerks and eCaboose have teamed up to promote smarter, purposeful device shopping.

"Partnering with the Amerks is a way to show our support for a team and fanbase that supports our mission in making environmental choices when buying the devices we use every day," said Robert Burns, the Director of Marketing or Sunnking Electronics Recycling, the store's parent company. "Most people expect to purchase electronics during the holidays, and America Recycles Day is a perfect opportunity to consider refurbished technology with a better environmental impact."

With the holiday season approaching, fans are encouraged to visit ecaboose.com or their retail store at 203 Main Street South in Brockport for any electronic shopping needs. For more information, visit https://www.ecaboose-brockport.com.

