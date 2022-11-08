Blue Jackets Recall Forward Brendan Gaunce from Monsters

November 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Blue Jackets recalled forward Brendan Gaunce from the Monsters. In ten appearances for Cleveland this season, Gaunce posted 4-7-11 with 12 penalty minutes and a -5 rating.

A 6'3", 214 lb. left-shooting native of Sudbury, ON, Gaunce, 28, was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the first round (26th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. In 148 career NHL appearances for Vancouver, the Boston Bruins, and Columbus panning parts of six seasons from 2015-20 and 2021-22, Gaunce logged 11-12-23 with 59 penalty minutes and a -5 rating and added 86-101-187 with 177 penalty minutes and a +16 rating in 290 career AHL appearances for the Utica Comets, Providence Bruins, and Cleveland spanning parts of eight seasons from 2014-20 and 2021-22.

Gaunce contributed 5-7-12 with 18 penalty minutes and a +10 rating in 18 appearances for Vaxjo HC of Sweden's SHL during the 2020-21 season, helping the club claim the 2020-21 SHL Championship. Prior to his professional career, Gaunce notched 103-133-236 with 211 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 258 appearances for the OHL's Belleville Bulls and Erie Otters spanning four seasons from 2010-14. Gaunce served as Belleville's captain in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.