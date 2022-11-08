Ads to Host 8,000 Kids for 10:30 AM Game Wednesday

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals are expecting over 8,000 school kids and teachers when they play host to the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday morning at 10:30 at Panther Arena in the first Baird/UW-Milwaukee School Day Game this season.

"We can't wait for another Baird School Game on Wednesday morning," said Admirals President Jon Greenberg. "We look forward to these games because kids bring amazing energy into the building and we like to show them that an Admirals game can be a great learning experience in addition to a fun place to yell, scream and have a fantastic time."

The age range will included students as young as kindergarten all the way through high school. Students in elementary and middle school will receive a workbook covering subjects like math, science, geography, and health as they pertain to hockey in general and the Admirals specifically. High school students will be given a private presentation before the doors to Panther Arena open from team executives to learn about how the Admirals function from a business perspective, including promotions, ticket sales, and social media.

While the game is geared towards the kids, adults are also more than welcome and tickets for non-school folks start at just $8.50.

