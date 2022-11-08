Belleville Sens Announce Partnership with F45 Training Belleville
November 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to announce F45 Training Belleville as a supporting partner for the 2022-23 hockey season!
As a part of the partnership, F45 will be hosting two exclusive community events with the Belleville Senators at the F45 facility for their members. The first event is happening this coming Wednesday, November 9th, and the second event this spring, with a date still to be determined. Additionally, the agreement will include Belleville Senators' giveaways for F45 members.
"We are thrilled to have the F45 Belleville Facility in the community and as a partner, as they are investing in helping people transform their lives physically and mentally through the fast and fun group workouts that allow you to be a part of a community," said Belleville Sens Senior Vice President & Alternate Governor Breanne Matthews.
As Belleville's premier group fitness studio, we pride ourselves on delivering a fun, life-changing experience day in and day out for our members. Just as the Belleville Senators are influencing our beloved community through their various initiatives, such as 'Sens in School,' we strive to positively impact the overall health of the people of Belleville," said F45 Belleville Co-Owner, Clark Thomas.
F45 is specifically designed to provide a functional full-body workout while improving energy levels, metabolic rate, strength, and endurance. The team mentality at F45 Training helps members transform their lifestyle physically and mentally while encouraging community growth and a no-ego attitude.
