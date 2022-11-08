Give the Gift of Hockey with Amerks Holiday Packs

(Rochester, NY) -The Rochester Americans announced today that Amerks Holiday Packs are now on sale.

The Holiday Packs include two tickets for one of three Amerks' home games around the holiday season, four ticket vouchers that can be redeemed for any remaining 2022-23 regular season home game and one pair of Amerks socks. Game dates available to choose from include Friday, Dec. 23 against the Syracuse Crunch, Friday, Dec. 30 against the Belleville Senators, or Friday, Jan. 6 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The package, which carries an overall value of over $200, is available to Amerks fans at a special holiday price of just $75.

Amerks Holiday Packs can be purchased online at www.amerks.com/holiday, by calling 585-454-5335, or at the Member Services Booth, located on the main concourse of The Blue Cross Arena during all Amerks home games, through Wednesday, Jan. 4. Orders will be based on availability and will be filled on a first come, first served basis.

There will be an additional $5.75 processing fee for all orders that require shipping. All orders that are placed by noon on Wednesday, Dec. 21 will be mailed upon request, but with no guarantee of delivery by Christmas Day.

Amerks single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season, which start as low as just $10, are available for purchase online at www.amerks.com/tickets or by calling 585-454-5335. Amerks 2022-23 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $15 per game, are on-sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full Season, Half Season and Quarter Season Membership options are all available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

