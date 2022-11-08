Blackhawks Assign Wells to Rockford

November 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have assigned goaltender Dylan Wells to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Wells made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks during Saturday's game in Winnipeg, stopping 12 of 13 shots. He is 1-1-0 with Rockford so far this season, posting a 4.27 goals-against average and .862 save percentage.

In addition, goaltender Owen Savory has been released from his PTO.

