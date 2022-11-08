Max Lajoie Named Chicago Wolves Team Captain

November 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







Defenseman Max Lajoie has been named the 14th team captain in Chicago Wolves franchise history.

The 25-year-old from Quebec City, Quebec, is in his third season with the Wolves and will sport the "C" on his sweater after serving as an alternate captain during the team's run to the 2022 Calder Cup championship.

Lajoie on being named captain:

"It means a lot. Last season, I wore an 'A' but wearing the 'C' is something different and I'm pretty proud of it. We have a good group of guys and I'm excited to be the leader."

"Wearing the 'C' comes with being a role model on and off the ice with the stuff that you do and how you carry yourself. What I want to do is show these young guys how to be a pro."

Wolves head coach Brock Sheahan on Lajoie:

"Max is so well-respected by his teammates - he goes about his business the right way. He's 100 percent committed to what we need to do. He's been an amazing leader from everything I've heard from his teammates and the coaching staff."

In addition to Lajoie's appointment, Sheahan named four alternate captains. Jack Drury and Ryan Dzingel will wear serve as alternates during home games with William Lagesson and Mackenzie MacEachern wearing the "A" on their sweaters when the team is on the road.

Sheahan on the leadership group:

"With this group it's not only what they do on the ice but it's how they interact with their teammates in the locker room and how they interact with us as a staff. We have some really good leaders here and that's why those guys are in those positions."

Next up: The Wolves travel to Milwaukee to face the Admirals on Wednesday (10:30 a.m., AHLTV).

Upcoming: The Wolves will host the Iowa Wild on Saturday (7 p.m., My50 Chicago; AHLTV). It will be Military Appreciation Night at Allstate Arena. On Sunday, the Wolves will host Milwaukee (3 p.m.; My50 Chicago; AHLTV). It will be Family Sunday and Player Poster Giveaway.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.