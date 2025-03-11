Peñaranda Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 1 Roster

March 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda kept Phoenix Rising FC out of the net in Week 1 to notch USL Championship Team of the Week honors, the league announced Tuesday.

Peñaranda, who helped FC Tulsa to its first win, a 1-0 result, over Phoenix Rising FC since 2017, collected the accolade after holding its opposition scoreless across seven shot attempts while saving two shots on target. The USL Championship Team of the Week nod marks the second appearance of his career, the first coming in Week 19 of 2024, which led to him earning the club's first-ever Player of the Month award.

A native of Long Beach, New York, Peñaranda stuffed a shot attempt from Pape Boye and Carl Sainté in the 18th and 50th minute, respectively, with defender Lamar Batista sliding to block a try in the 17th minute. Peñaranda and FC Tulsa stood firm despite Phoenix Rising FC carrying 72.2% of possession in the second half.

Peñaranda is one of five players to open the season with a clean sheet and carries eighth in his USL Championship career.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 1

Coach - Terry Boss, Lexington SC

GK - Johan Peñaranda, FC Tulsa

D - Jacob Erlandson, Loudoun United FC

D - Michael Bryant, Detroit City FC

D - Joe Hafferty, Lexington SC

D - Sean Totsch, Louisville City FC

M - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United FC

M - Kyle Scott, Orange County SC

M - Frank Daroma, El Paso Locomotive FC

F - Lewis Jamieson, Sacramento Republic FC

F - Zach Ryan, Loudoun United FC

F - Diogo Pacheco, San Antonio FC

Bench - Nicholas Ammeter (LV), Shane Wiedt (DET), Mitchell Taintor (SA), Nico Benalcazar (OC), Ryan Doghman (OC), Russell Cicerone (SAC), Amando Moreno (ELP)

