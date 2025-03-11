Meet the 2025 Black History Month Scholarship Recipient

In front of a sold out crowd at Heart Health Park, Republic FC and the Capital Black Chamber of Commerce celebrated this year's recipient of their annual Black History Month scholarship. Kameesha Scott is currently a junior at Sacramento State working towards her Bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a concentration in entrepreneurship.

From Left: Scholarship Recipient Kameesha Scott, Wilton Rancheria Chairman Jesus Tarango, Sacramento City Councilmember Rick Jennings, Wilton Rancheria COO Chris Franklin, Capital Black Chamber of Commerce Program Coordinator Kaifa Yates, Wilton Rancheria Vice-Chair Raquel Williams

She began her collegiate studies at Sacramento City College, where she found a new community that opened new doors for her, both personally and academically. She joined the Umoja program, a learning community that is committed to the academic success, personal growth, and development of students of African Ancestry. "Through this program I was able to find a sense of belonging. Before I joined, I felt out of place at school, so being in Umoja created a home for me," she said.

She later joined the Pan African Centered Education (PACE), which is focused on teaching black students about their African heritage, and with PACE traveled to Ghana last summer. "Being in Ghana was life changing. I connected with my African Ancestry and the trip helped solidify that I was on the right track by being in school," she explained.

Upon graduation from City College, Kameesha was admitted to the Black Honors College at Sacramento State and is now focused in reaching her long-term goal of owning her own business. "My inspiration to pursue entrepreneurship is when I see other black professionals who own their businesses as well," she said. "Seeing how successful they are and the impact they have on society is really motivating for me, and it encourages me to put myself out there and go for my dreams."

Kameesha's application was selected by a panel that included Republic FC defender Ryan Spaulding, Sacramento City Councilmember Rick Jennings, and Capital Black Chamber of Commerce Program Coordinator Kaifa Yates. In addition to $1,000 scholarship, she was treated to a VIP matchday experience and halftime recognition.

