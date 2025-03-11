Republic FC Strikers Earn Player of the Week, Team of the Week Honors to Open the 2025 Season

March 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Today, USL Championship announced the first Team of the Week for the 2025 season. Strikers Lewis Jamieson and Russell Cicerone landed spots on the weekly honor, with Jamieson's performance earning Player of the Week honors. Both players found the back of the net in Saturday's 2-1 come-from-behind victory over New Mexico, extending the club's undefeated season opener streak to 11 matches.

Jamieson earned 40 percent of the ballot to claim the award, voted on by the USL National Media Panel. The Scottish striker joined Republic FC on a transfer from St Mirren ahead of the 2025 season. In his debut performance, Jamieson contributed to both Republic FC goals. In the first half, his relentless press forced a turnover in a dangerous position resulting in a penalty awarded to Sacramento. Shortly after the second half whistle, Jamieson's continued pressure and pace inside the 18-yard-box resulted in his first goal of the season on a rebound that bounced in the box. Through 67 minutes, Jamieson tallied four shots on target - to lead the league in the opening weekend - with two duels won, two interceptions won and an 81% passing completion rate. Lewis continues Republic FC's streak of contributions from debutants. In the last five season openers, a new Quail has scored.

This is the second year in a row that a Republic FC debutant has taken the first Player of the Week honor of the season. Last year, Trevor Amann claimed the award after scoring a brace in Week 1.

Russell Cicerone earned his first recognition of the 2025 season with a selection to the Team of the Week Bench. In the first half, Cicerone converted the penalty to open up the club's scoring in 2025. At the beginning of the second half, Russell's header flew past New Mexico's defense and found the post. The loose rebound would eventually be slotted home by Jamieson to give Republic FC the lead for good. In addition to his first half score, he posted two chances created, five duels won, and a team best six possessions won. This is Cicerone's seventh Team of the Week selection since joining Republic FC in 2023.

Following a bye weekend, the Indomitable Club will return to action on Saturday, March 22 against defending champion Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets. The match will also be broadcast live on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.