LouCity's Upcoming Game in Birmingham Rescheduled to Sunday Afternoon
March 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC News Release
Louisville City FC will now play away to Birmingham Legion FC at 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday as the clubs look to avoid a swath of severe weather rolling through the region this weekend.
The game, originally scheduled for Saturday night, will still be played at Protective Stadium in Alabama.
Fans can tune in locally on WBKI/The CW, ESPN Louisville's AM 680/FM 105.7 and WDRB+. ESPN+ will carry national streaming coverage.
LouCity enters Sunday's game 1-0 after a season-opening win last weekend over the Charleston Battery. Birmingham dropped its opener to Loudoun United FC.
After this weekend's trip, the boys in purple turn around to play their home opener on Saturday, March 22, against Loudoun at Lynn Family Stadium. Visit LouCity.com/opener for tickets and more information.
