Rhode Island FC Partners with WPRI-TV and NESN for TV Broadcast Schedule

March 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Today, Rhode Island FC announced its 2025 TV broadcast schedule, which includes two nationally-televised games, five locally-broadcasted games on WPRI-TV's myRITV, and 24 games on NESN, the Ocean State club's exclusive regional broadcaster. Additionally, all 32 non-nationally televised games will be available via livestream on ESPN+ or the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

"We are thrilled to provide our fans with unmatched live game coverage of Rhode Island FC through our broadcast partnerships," said Rhode Island FC President David Peart. "From national television appearances to regional coverage on NESN and local broadcasts on myRITV, we are ensuring that our supporters can follow more exciting moments than ever before during our 2025 season."

As part of a brand-new over-the-air (OTA) broadcast partnership, myRITV will broadcast five Rhode Island FC games locally in 2025, beginning with Saturday's season opener at Charleston Battery at 7:30 p.m. The local network will also carry the historic home opener vs. San Antonio FC in the new stadium on Saturday, May 3 at 4 p.m. From there, myRITV will showcase three additional home games: Saturday, May 24 at 4 p.m. (Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC), Wednesday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. (Detroit City FC), and Saturday, Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. (Indy Eleven).

"WRPI Media is excited to partner with Rhode Island Football Club, our state's newest professional team, by broadcasting five games locally on myRITV, including opening night and their first home game in their brand new, state of the art stadium," said WPRI-TV Vice President and General Manager Patrick Wholey. "There is a real buzz and excitement around the team after their tremendous run through last year's playoffs in their inaugural season, and with the launch of the stadium in Pawtucket. We are very happy to be part of promoting this to our Rhode Island community!"

Rhode Island FC will take center stage on national television twice in 2025. First, the Ocean State club will appear on network television for the third time in two seasons when it hosts regional rival Hartford Athletic for the highly-anticipated derby matchup on Saturday, July 19 at 4 p.m. on CBS. RIFC will then make its ESPN2 debut on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. when the club welcomes 2024 Western Conference runners-up Las Vegas Lights FC to downtown Pawtucket.

Returning as RIFC's exclusive regional broadcast partner, NESN will carry 24 regular-season games, airing 14 on NESN+ and 10 on NESN. The club's second game of the regular season vs. Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, March 22 at 10 p.m. will be the first game to air on NESN+, while NESN will kick off its broadcast campaign with Rhode Island FC's second home game of the season on Saturday, May 10 at 4 p.m. vs. Monterey Bay FC. Local fans can also access games via NESN's streaming service, NESN 360, by logging in with their TV provider or subscribing directly at nesn360.com.

2025 RHODE ISLAND FC TV BROADCAST SCHEDULE

GAME DAY DATE OPPONENT KICK (ET) OUTLET STREAM

1 SAT March 15 at Charleston 7:30 PM myRITV GOLAZO

2 SAT March 22 at Phoenix 10:00 PM NESN+ ESPN+

3 SAT March 29 at Loudoun 4:00 PM ESPN+ ESPN+

4 SAT April 5 at Oakland 4:00 PM ESPN+ ESPN+

5 SAT April 19 at Detroit 4:00 PM NESN+ ESPN+

6 SUN April 27* at Westchester 2:00 PM ESPN+ ESPN+

7 SAT May 3 San Antonio 4:00 PM myRITV ESPN+

8 SAT May 10 Monterey Bay 4:00 PM NESN ESPN+

9 WED May 14 at Birmingham 8:00 PM NESN+ GOLAZO

10 SAT May 17 at Tampa Bay 7:30 PM NESN ESPN+

11 SAT May 24 Pittsburgh 4:00 PM myRITV ESPN+

12 SAT May 31* at Pittsburgh 7:00 PM NESN+ ESPN+

13 SAT June 7 Miami FC 7:00 PM NESN ESPN+

14 WED June 11 at Louisville 8:00 PM NESN+ ESPN+

15 SAT June 14 North Carolina 7:00 PM NESN ESPN+

16 SAT June 21 Sacramento 7:00 PM NESN+ ESPN+

17 SAT June 28* Portland 7:00 PM NESN+ ESPN+

18 SAT July 5 Birmingham 7:00 PM NESN+ GOLAZO

19 SAT July 12 at Indy 7:00 PM NESN+ ESPN+

20 SAT July 19 Hartford 4:00 PM CBS N/A

21 SAT July 26* Hartford 7:00 PM NESN ESPN+

22 SAT Aug. 2 at Pittsburgh 7:00 PM NESN+ ESPN+

23 WED Aug. 6 Detroit 7:00 PM myRITV ESPN+

24 SAT Aug. 9 Loudoun 7:00 PM NESN+ ESPN+

25 SAT Aug. 23 at Hartford 7:00 PM NESN ESPN+

26 SAT Aug. 30 Charleston 7:00 PM NESN+ GOLAZO

27 SAT Sept. 6 Louisville 4:00 PM NESN+ ESPN+

28 SAT Sept. 13 Indy 4:00 PM myRITV ESPN+

29 SAT Sept. 20 at Miami 7:00 PM NESN+ ESPN+

30 SAT Sept. 27 at El Paso 9:00 PM NESN ESPN+

31 SUN Oct. 5 Las Vegas 5:00 PM ESPN2 N/A

32 SAT Oct. 11 Tampa Bay 4:00 PM NESN ESPN+

33 SUN Oct. 19 at North Carolina 4:00 PM NESN ESPN+

34 SAT Oct. 25 at New Mexico 9:00 PM NESN ESPN+

With the exception of the two nationally-televised broadcasts, all RIFC games will also stream on ESPN+ (subscription required) and the CBS Sports Golazo Network (free). Four RIFC games will stream on Golazo, while the remaining 28 games will air on ESPN+. Both of RIFC's home and away series vs. Charleston Battery and Birmingham Legion FC will stream on Golazo in 2025, including the season opener.

RIFC's TV broadcast booth will primarily feature two experienced soccer personalities throughout the season in Sean Saint Jaques (play-by-play) and Marion Crowder (analyst). An experienced sports broadcaster who has covered the USL Championship since 2018, Saint Jaques has reported on soccer from the highest professional leagues down to college. Saint Jacques has also highlighted the international game extensively at both youth and senior levels.

Crowder is a former University of Georgia forward who enjoyed a successful playing career at the youth national team and college levels. She has worked as a color analyst at multiple levels on both the men's and women's side, featuring as a color analyst and sideline reporter for men's and women's college soccer on ESPN, the USL Championship on ESPN and CBS, and the USL Super League on Peacock, among others. Crowder was the USL League One Final sideline reporter in 2022 and 2023 on ESPN, and the 2024 USL Championship Final that featured Rhode Island FC on CBS.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, download the official team app, and follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 11, 2025

Rhode Island FC Partners with WPRI-TV and NESN for TV Broadcast Schedule - Rhode Island FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.