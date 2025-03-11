Orange County SC Pulls the Roots off in a 4-2 Win over Oakland to Start the USL Championship Season

March 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The 2025 USL Championship season for the Orange County SC started with a bang, OCSC's first opening season win since 2017.

The scoring began in the 28th minute when Doghman put the ball in the back of the net. Hegardt shot on goal but was saved by goalkeeper Mcintosh, leading to a ricochet straight in the lap of Doghman to put the Orange and Black up 1-0

The first half ended with the Orange and Black still up 1-0, as OCSC dominated the ball possession at 64% to Oakland's 36%. Gibson was rewarded with a yellow card in the 3rd minute of the game.

Orange and Black started the half scorching with a goal in the 47th minute off the head of Zubak from the right side of the box to the top left corner, Assisted by Dunbar. To keep OCSC rolling 2-0.

In the 51st minute of the game, Guimaraes wins a free kick in the attacking half, with Sinisterra, the guilty party of the exchange, gifted a yellow card. Benalcazar, with the free kick, footed a shot to the top left corner to put the Orange and Black up 3-0.

Prentice got the scoring started for the Roots in the 71st minute with a right-footed shot from the left side of the box to the center of the goal, Armenakas with the assist following a fast break to put the score 3-1.

In the 90th minute, 5 minutes of extra time was announced. However, the Orange and Black only needed 1 minute when Scott right-footed a shot from outside the box to the top right corner off the assist by Trager to put OCSC up 4-1.

Johnson draws a foul in the penalty area, with the foul being conceded by Brewitt; Njie converts the penalty with a left-footed shot to the bottom left corner, making the score 4-2.

As the extra time ticked down, OCSC regained control to see out the victory.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

Orange County SC's first opening day win since 2017

Orange County SC's 9th straight regular-season win extends upon 2024's 8 to end the season

Most opening-day goals for OCSC since 2017

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 1 3 4

OAK 0 2 2

SCORING SUMMARY:

OCSC 28' Ryan Doghman

OCSC 48' Ethan Zubak (Assist Cameron Dunbar)

OCSC 53' Nico Benalcazar

Oakland 72' Wolfgang Prentice (Assist Panos Armenakas)

OCSC 90' +1 Kyle Scott

Oakland 90' +4 Baboucarr Njie (PK)

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

67' Kevin Partida

OAKLAND ROOTS SC

N/A

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP:

Colin Shutler (GK); Owen Lambe, Markus Nakkim (C), Dillon Powers, Pedro Guimaraes (Ousmane Sylla 69'); Kevin Partida (Ashton Miles 82'), Kyle Scott, Cameron Dunbar (Tristan Trager 69') Ryan Doghman, Ethan Zubak (Benjamin Barjolo 90'+2), Chris Hegardt (Roberto Molina 82')

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK), Fernando Aguirre (GK), Danny Garcia

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 60% | Shots: 13 | Shots On Goal: 7 | Corners: 3 | Fouls: 11 | Offsides: 2 |

OAKLAND ROOTS SC LINEUP:

Kendall McIntosh (GK); Baboucarr Njie, Kai Greene, Abdi Mohamed, Camden Riley (Gagi Margvelashvili 89'), Daniel Gomez, Justin Rasmussen (Wolfgang Prentice 57'), Panos Armenakas (Luis Saldana 89'), Tyler Gibson, Ali Elmasnaouy (Emmanuel Johnson 57'), Jose Sinisterra (Ilya Alekseev 75')

Unused Subs: Timothy Syrel (GK), Thomas Camier

Head Coach: Gavin Glinton

Possession: 40% | Shots: 7 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corners: 5 | Fouls: 12 | Offsides: 1 |

Orange County SC v. Oakland Roots SC

2025 USL Championship | Matchday 1

Date: March 8, 2025

Venue: Championship Soccer Stadium (Irvine, CA)

Weather: Raining goals

