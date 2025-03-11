Frank Daroma, Amando Moreno Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 1

March 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC's Frank Daroma and Amando Moreno were both selected to the USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 1 for their standout performances in the Locos' season-opening 2-2 draw against defending champion Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

FRANK DAROMA

In his Locomotive debut, Daroma was a positive presence in the midfield helping to create several attacking chances including eight final third entries. He won a match-high nine of ten duels while drawing four fouls and finishing second on the team in accurate passes with 37, 12 of which came in the final third.

AMANDO MORENO

After scoring the opening goal of the 2024 campaign, Moreno picked up where he left off scoring in the 43rd minute to tie things up before halftime. He had four shots on the night while finishing with a team-high 83.3% passing accuracy in the final third.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 1

GK - Johan Peñaranda, FC Tulsa

D - Jacob Erlandson, Loudoun United FC

D - Michael Bryant, Detroit City FC

D - Joe Hafferty, Lexington SC

D - Sean Totsch, Louisville City FC

M - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United FC

M - Kyle Scott, Orange County SC

M - Frank Daroma, El Paso Locomotive FC

F - Lewis Jamieson, Sacramento Republic FC - Player of the Week

F - Zach Ryan, Loudoun United FC

F - Diogo Pacheco, San Antonio FC

Coach - Terry Boss, Lexington SC

Bench - Nicholas Ammeter (LV), Shane Wiedt (DET), Mitchell Taintor (SA), Nico Benalcazar (OC), Ryan Doghman (OC), Russell Cicerone (SAC), Amando Moreno (ELP)

