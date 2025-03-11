San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week

March 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC forward Diogo Pacheco and defender Mitchell Taintor have been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week following Saturday's 1-0 win against Monterey Bay F.C.

Pacheco secured his selection following his game-winning goal over the weekend, his first score for the club. The Portugal native added three shots and won five duels in 88 minutes during his SAFC debut.

Taintor makes the Team of the Week bench after assisting Pacheco's goal. The 2022 Defender of the Year completed 50 of 56 passes, the most in the match, and showed his defensive prowess with a decisive interception to deny Monterey Bay an early scoring opportunity.

SAFC returns to action Saturday, hosting Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. CT from Toyota Field. The match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 1

Coach - Terry Boss, Lexington SC

GK - Johan Peñaranda, FC Tulsa

D - Jacob Erlandson, Loudoun United FC

D - Michael Bryant, Detroit City FC

D - Joe Hafferty, Lexington SC

D - Sean Totsch, Louisville City FC

M - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United FC

M - Kyle Scott, Orange County SC

M - Frank Daroma, El Paso Locomotive FC

F - Lewis Jamieson, Sacramento Republic FC

F - Zach Ryan, Loudoun United FC

F - Diogo Pacheco, San Antonio FC

Bench - Nicholas Ammeter (LV), Shane Wiedt (DET), Mitchell Taintor (SA), Nico Benalcazar (OC), Ryan Doghman (OC), Russell Cicerone (SAC), Amando Moreno (ELP)

