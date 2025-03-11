Oakland Roots SC Add Veteran Goalkeeper Raphael Spiegel

March 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC announces the addition of Swiss veteran goalkeeper Raphael Spiegel. Spiegel has competed at the youth international levels for Switzerland, including winning a U-17 World Cup. The 32-year-old has played in some of Europe's top leagues, including a stint with West Ham United in the Premier League.

"We have been intent on creating competition at all positions throughout our roster," said Head Coach Gavin Glinton. "Rapahel comes to us with experience all over Europe and his experience will not only help the squad but help the entire goalkeeping unit."

During his career, Spiegel has played in the English Premier League, Swiss Super League, and Portuguese Primeira Liga, making over 100 appearances for FC Winterthur in Switzerland.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.