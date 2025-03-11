Legion FC's Match with Louisville City FC Moved to Sunday

March 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Legion FC has announced that its match against Louisville City FC has been moved back a day to Sunday, March 16, due to potential inclement weather affecting the area on Saturday. The kick-off time will be at 3:30 p.m. CT from Protective Stadium.

The Legion FC Youth Soccer Clinic, presented by Publix, will be held from 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday with registration opening at 1:00 p.m. CT.

Local television broadcast information will be made available later this week. Tickets purchased for the match originally scheduled for Saturday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m. CT will be honored for the new date. Purchase tickets HERE. Click HERE for Legion FC's 2025 Schedule.

