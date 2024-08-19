Petes Acquire Defenceman Matthew Jenken from Firebirds

(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has acquired Matthew Jenken from the Flint Firebirds in exchange for a 6th round pick in 2026, a 3rd round pick in 2028, and a conditional 5th round pick in 2027 (Windsor).

Jenken, a 6'4" defenceman, was originally selected by the Firebirds in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2022 U18 Priority Selection. Over two seasons in Flint, the Ilderton, ON, native has suited up for 108 games, scoring three goals and adding 20 assists for 23 points. The 2005-born, right handed shot has appeared in the playoffs in both of his OHL seasons, appearing in 10 games over the past two years. Jenken is the second player from Ilderton on the Petes roster, joining second year defenceman Liam Ladds.

"Matthew is a big, puck moving defenceman who is solid in his own end," noted Oke. "He had a breakout season last year with 18 points, showing that he can help out offensively while still being a responsible defenceman. He's a great addition to our group as we gear up for training camp and the 2024-25 season."

Details for Training Camp will be released this week. Fans are encouraged to keep an eye on the Petes Social Media and Website for season updates as they become available.

Tickets for the Petes preseason games in Norwood and Port Hope are available now. The only way to guarantee tickets to the home opener is by purchasing a season ticket package, available only while supplies last. Season tickets start at just $353 for the entire 34 game home schedule, and include thousands of dollars in benefits and incentives. Interested parties can contact Petes Coordinator of Season Ticket Sales and Service, Tyler Hall or by calling (705) 743-3681 ext. 209.

