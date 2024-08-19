Erie Gains Picks, Player Rights from Brampton for Spencer Sova

Erie, Pennsylvania - With Training Camp looming at week's end for the Erie Otters, the organization announces an interconference trade that helps reload Erie's draft cupboard.

On Monday morning, general manager Dave Brown and director of hockey operations Scott Grieve announced that the organization has agreed to a trade with the Brampton Steelheads. In exchange for captain Spencer Sova and the team's 15th round pick in 2028, the Otters have re-acquired their 2nd round pick in 2025 (originally exchanged with North Bay in 2022), Sarnia's 4th (Conditional) round pick in 2026, and Brampton's 4th (Conditional) and 15th round picks in 2028, as well as the rights to prospect Coben Bryan.

Sova, a native of Windsor who was drafted 8th overall by the Otters in 2020, played his entire Ontario Hockey League career to-date with his draft club. Skating in 196 total regular season and playoff games with the Otters, the heavy-shot blueliner scored 98 points (39G+59A) with 19 power play goals and six game-winners. The southpaw defenseman spent three seasons in the navy and gold, including the 2022-23 season as an alternate captain and as team captain for the 2023-24 season.

"First and foremost, I want to thank Spencer for his time in Erie. He entertained Otters fans with his instincts and skills, and served our organization in a professional manner as captain." said Brown, "We watched Spencer become a leader and talented two-way defenseman, and someone we look forward to following through his endeavors in hockey and in life. We wish him the utmost success."

The Otters organization sends its highest regards to Spencer, and thank him for his passion and energy wearing the letters of the club.

Alongside a handful of quality picks in the near-future's Priority Selection Drafts, the Otters also receive 18-year-old defensive prospect Coben Bryan. The Clearwater, Florida native was drafted in the 10th round (#196 overall) by the Steelheads in the 2022 Priority Selection Draft, and spent the 2023-24 season in Tier 1 hockey with the Windy City Storm 18U AAA organization - finding 20 points (5G+15A) in 50 games. The Floridian blueliner is currently set to spend the 2024-25 season in Jr. A hockey with the CCHL's Rockland Nationals.

The Otters welcome Coben, and look forward to seeing his skills and abilities grow and develop within the organization - on and off the ice.

2024 Training Camp begins on Saturday, August 24 for the organization, and concludes on Monday, August 26. Fans are welcome to attend the open scrimmages during camp to build their excitement for the highly-anticipated 2024-25 season.

