Brampton Steelheads Acquire Spencer Sova from Otters

August 19, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads have completed a trade with the Erie Otters acquiring overage defenceman Spencer Sova and a fifteenth-round pick in 2028 in exchange for three conditional draft picks and a fifteenth-round pick in 2028. The future conditional selections include a second-round pick in 2025, a fourth-round pick in 2026, and a fourth-round pick in 2028. Sova was recently invited to New Jersey Devils development camp and the picks are conditional on his return to the Steelheads.

Originally taken in the 2020 OHL Priority selection, Spencer Sova was drafted by the Erie Otters in the first round, 8th overall. During Sova's rookie campaign in the 2021-22 season, he registered 28 points (9G, 19A) in 64 games. Following the regular season, the Windsor, Ontario native represented Canada as an assistant captain at the U-18 tournament where he recorded three assists in three games. Sova was named assistant captain of the Otters for the 2022-23 season and put up career highs registering 39 points (16G,23A). Last season the twenty-year-old captained the Erie Otters leading them to a postseason berth for the first time since 2017. Over his career, Sova has recorded 98 points (39A,59G) in 190 regular season games. He has also attended multiple NHL development camps including Buffalo Sabres development camp in 2022 and Toronto Maple Leafs development camp in 2023.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.