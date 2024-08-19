Exclusive Niagara IceDogs Flex Pack Window Opens

Looking to enjoy the fun and excitement of Niagara IceDogs hockey, but can't make it to every game?

Our Flex Packs are the perfect ticket option for anyone who can't commit to all 34 home games a season but still wants to passionately support your IceDogs.

Flex Pack holders will have an exclusive redemption window from August 13th to August 19th to allow them the opportunity to pick their games and seats before individual tickets go on sale.

Premium (Centre Ice) (tax included)

6 Pack-$153

10 Pack-$250

12 Pack-$294

20 Pack- $460

Ends (Silver Section) (tax included)

6 Pack-$136.98

10 Pack-$220

12 Pack-$259.92

20 Pack - $410

Flex packs can be purchased ONLINE! CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE YOURS TODAY!

For more information, or to purchase a flex pack, contact Steven at s.tomlin@niagaraicedogs.net or by calling 905-687-3641 ext. 222.

