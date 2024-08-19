Erie Deals Bruce McDonald to Owen Sound for Draft Pick

August 19, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - With the start of training camp on the horizon, the Erie Otters announced a trade helping the team gain more draft capital.

Erie general manager Dave Brown and director of hockey operations Scott Grieve continued the busy day of transactions as the team announced that forward Bruce McDonald has been traded to the Owen Sound Attack in exchange for the team's 6th round pick in 2027.

The Ottawa, ON. native joined the organization prior to the 2022-23 season as a 3rd round pick in the 2022 OHL U18 Priority Selection. McDonald spent two seasons with Erie, where he played in 132 games and tallied 53 points (25G+28A) - 35 points (18G+17A) which came last season where he emerged as a valuable option for the Otters' bottom-6.

"We wish to extend our thanks to Bruce for his time spent in Erie," said Brown, "Thanks to his determination and perseverance, Bruce made significant contributions to the organization both on and off the ice, and we appreciate his efforts immensely. We extend our best wishes to Bruce for tremendous success as he embarks on his future endeavors with Owen Sound and beyond."

In return for McDonald, the Otters acquire the Attack's 6th round pick in the 2027 OHL Priority Selection.

The Erie Otters thank Bruce for his contributions to the organization and wish him the best in all of his future endeavors.

2024 Training Camp begins on Saturday, August 24 for the organization, and concludes on Monday, August 26. Fans are welcome to attend the open scrimmages during camp to build their excitement for the highly-anticipated 2024-25 season.

