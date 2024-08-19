Attack Acquire McDonald from Otters

August 19, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack General Manager Dale DeGray announced today that they have acquired overage forward Bruce McDonald from the Erie Otters in exchange for a the Attacks 6th Round selection in the 2027 OHL Priority Selection.

Hailing from Ottawa, Ontario, McDonald joined the Otters prior to the start of the 2022-23 season. A former third round pick in the 2022 OHL U18 Priority Selection, he spent the past two seasons with the Otters playing in 132 games, finding the back of the net 25 times and adding 28 assists. 35 of those points points came last season when he became a valuable option in the Otters bottom-6.

"We are excited to add Bruce to our group of veterans ready to compete for a spot with this years team" said DeGray. "He has the potential to be a great role model for our younger players and be an impact player for us, like he emerged as a solid option for Erie a year ago."

Fans will get their first chance to see McDonald in Attack colours when training camp opens next week. The rookies hit this ice first on Monday, August 26 and Tuesday, August 27, while McDonald and the rest of the veterans will begin their training camp on Wednesday, August 28, what camp coming to a close on Friday, August 30. The Attack open the 2024 Ontario Hockey League pre-season schedule on the road in Barrie on Labour Day at 6pm.

