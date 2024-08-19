Firebirds Acquire Three Draft Picks for Defenseman Matthew Jenken

August 19, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Firebirds announced on Monday that they have acquired two draft choices and one conditional draft choice from the Peterborough Petes in exchange for defenseman Matthew Jenken.

Flint will receive Peterborough's third-round pick in the 2028 OHL Priority Selection along with its sixth-round pick in 2026. The Firebirds will also get the Windsor Spitfires' 2027 fifth-round pick should Jenken play in the OHL in his overage season in 2025-26.

Jenken was originally selected by the Firebirds in the first round of the 2022 U18 Priority Selection. In two seasons with Flint he appeared in 108 games and had three goals and 20 assists. Jenken was the only player to appear in all 68 regular season games during the 2023-24 season, during which he scored two goals and had 16 assists.

"Matthew was a big part of our blue line, and dressing room for the past two seasons and we thank him for his effort and dedication," Firebirds General Manager Dave McParlan said. "He developed into an every-game player after being selected in the U18 draft which was a pleasure to watch happen. We wish him the best in Peterborough."

Flint kicks off its season on the road on Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m. in London against the defending OHL champion Knights. The Firebirds return to the Dort Financial Center for their home opener the next day, Saturday, September 28, also at 7 p.m. against London.

