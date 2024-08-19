Gabriel Frasca Acquired by Erie in Exchange for Picks

August 19, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - A major Monday move brings a highly-touted piece to the up-and-coming Erie Otters.

On Monday afternoon, general manager Dave Brown and director of hockey operations Scott Grieve announced that the organization has agreed to a trade with the Kingston Frontenacs. In exchange for the team's 10th round pick in 2026, 2nd round pick in 2027, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th round picks in 2028, and Sarnia's 3rd round pick in 2026, the Otters have acquired 2006-born centerman Gabriel Frasca as well as Owen Sound's 10th round pick in 2028.

"Gabriel is a high-IQ, two-way player who not only makes plays with the puck, but is responsible away from it as well. Being a 2006-born player, the acquisition of Gabriel adds to our forward group not only for this upcoming season, but in future seasons as well." said Grieve, "We are very happy to welcome Gabriel and his family to the Otters, and are excited to work with him to continue his development."

The #17 overall pick by Kingston in the 2022 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection Draft, Frasca has spent the last two seasons as a reliable, consistent center with a defensive-focus - including a mark as a top-10 scorer on the team in the 2023-24 season. In 107 total regular and post-season games, Frasca has found 67 points (30G+37A) with seven power play goals and five game-winners.

"I'm a 200 foot player who's very competitive and will do whatever it takes to win, I'm really looking forward to playing with this group and contributing as much as I can to help make this year successful." said Frasca, "I can't wait to get started."

NHL Central Scouting listed Frasca as a top-100 prospect (#85) among North American skaters in its final 2024 rankings. Despite being undrafted in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Frasca was among the few invited to the NHL Scouting Combine, and spent last month at the Dallas Stars Development Camp as an invitee.

OHL blood is strong in the Frasca family; his eldest brother Jordan played four seasons (2018-22) in the OHL with Windsor and Kingston and currently is in the AHL with Milwaukee, while his brother Jacob played four OHL seasons (2019-24) with Barrie and Soo and is currently in the AHL with Toronto.

What They're Saying About Gabriel Frasca:

Gabriel Frasca is a solid, do-it-all center with a knack for big defensive plays. His three-zone positioning consistently allows him to impact the game in every facet. - EliteProspects 2024 NHL Draft Guide

"...A clutch player who shows up when it matters most. He plays an effective two-hundred-foot game as a center, but his playmaking skills and finesse make him unique." - The Hockey Writers

"He is strong defensively in his positioning, board battle skills, and a heavy stick, but also has some underlying offensive intrigue." - FCHockey

"Gabriel is a heady player. He excelled... because of his intelligence level and vision. He's also probably the best skater of the brothers and as such, is likely to be the best NHL prospect." - Brock Otton, OHL Prospects

Pre-Draft Rankings for Gabriel Frasca from around Hockey:

Ranked #85 NHL Draft Prospect by NHL Central Scouting

Ranked #94 NHL Draft Prospect by FCHockey

Ranked #160 NHL Draft Prospect by McKeen's Hockey

Frasca will join fellow first round draftees Tyler Challenger (2024), Matthew Schaefer (2023), Malcolm Spence (2022), Carey Terrance (2021), and Pano Fimis (2019) on a roster loaded with high-end talent.

Gabriel Frasca will wear the #86 for the Erie Otters, and is expected to arrive in Erie ahead of the team's Training Camp. 2024 Training Camp begins on Saturday, August 24 for the organization, and concludes on Monday, August 26. Fans are welcome to attend the open scrimmages during camp to build their excitement for the highly-anticipated 2024-25 season.

The Otters welcome Gabriel to the Flagship City, and look forward to seeing his skills and abilities grow and develop with the organization - on and off the ice.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.