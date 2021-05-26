Peoples Natural Gas Field to Host Old Dominion's Live at the Ballpark Tour on September 18

May 26, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - Renowned for their electrifying performances and explosive energy on stage, GRAMMY nominated Nashville band Old Dominion will return to the road in 2021 for a Ballpark Tour across North America. Teaming up with Indigo Road Entertainment, the group's first full-scale headline run since 2019 is coming to Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona, PA on September 18, with special guests Randy Houser, Matt Stell and Caitlyn Smith. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased.

"Part of the fun being back in Curve, PA is the return of some outstanding events like this one," said Curve General Manager, Derek Martin. "Old Dominion will provide a memorable night of entertainment and we're excited to welcome them and continue the fun at PNG Field as the baseball season winds down in September."

In other big news, Old Dominion released a brand new single entitled "I Was On A Boat That Day" on Friday May 21. Each band member-Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, Whit Sellers, and Geoff Sprung-notably participated in the songwriting alongside Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne. "I Was On A Boat That Day" made its debut on Country Radio on the same day.

Old Dominion fans can expect a high-octane set of crowd-pleasing anthems, deep cuts, and a handful of surprises. About the tour, the band commented, "This is literally the moment we've all been waiting for! We've all gone through it the last year. Now, it's time to get back together, forget everything for a few hours, and have a great time."

2021 is shaping up to be another milestone year for the guys. Recently, they took home the "Vocal Group of the Year" award at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards for the fourth consecutive time since 2018. Not to mention, they garnered their first career GRAMMY Award nominations. A standout from their chart-topping self-titled third studio album, "Some People Do" picked up nods in the categories of "Best Country Song" and "Best Country Duo/Group Performance."

Stay tuned for a whole lot more from Old Dominion soon.

"first-rate craftsmanship" - NPR

"...as their career continues, they seem to only get better and better" - Forbes

"There's a trajectory that never descended for the band" - American Songwriter

"Old Dominion clearly know the songwriting recipe for success." - Billboard

"Old Dominion stack the deck with likable songs" - Rolling Stone

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.