Senators Collect Just Two Hits in Setback
May 26, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Harrisburg Senators News Release
One night after pounding out ten hits the Senators were held to two in a rain-shortened 4-0 loss to the Bowie Baysox. The game was called when torrential rain poured down on Prince George's Stadium in the seventh inning.
ON CAPITAL HILL
Tim Cate started and went 5.1 innings and after a rough first frame settled down and at one point retired seven straight batters. He allowed just three hits while striking out four and walking four.
Nick Wells pitched two-thirds of an inning and allowed a run with a wild pitch but struck out the two batters he faced.
WITH THE GAVEL
Jakson Reetz hit a leadoff double in the second but was left stranded.
Rhett Wiseman had the only other hit for the Sens, a leadoff single in the third.
FILIBUSTERS
The Sens went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position. Every game in the Double-A Northeast League was effected by rain Wednesday night with two games postponed before starting and the other four either delayed at the start or rain shortened. Harrisburg was shutout for the third time and is 1-3 in shutouts.
ON DECK
The Senators play game three of a six-game series at Bowie Thursday night. Game time Thursday is 6:35 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:15 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...
Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 26, 2021
- Senators Collect Just Two Hits in Setback - Harrisburg Senators
- Yard Goats Get Rained on in Loss - Hartford Yard Goats
- Mieses, Rain Sink Yard Goats 5-1 - Portland Sea Dogs
- Great Seats for May 27th Still Available with Post-Game Fireworks & Extra Baseball - Reading Fightin Phils
- Flying Squirrels and Fightin Phils Rained out Wednesday in Reading - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Fisher Cats Rained out in Somerset Wednesday Night - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- A Wonderful Life: a Tribute to Steve Kalafer Set for Friday, June 11th at TD Bank Ballpark - Somerset Patriots
- May 26, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Team Israel to Play at Dunkin' Donuts Park Before Heading to Summer Olympics in Tokyo - Hartford Yard Goats
- Peoples Natural Gas Field to Host Old Dominion's Live at the Ballpark Tour on September 18 - Altoona Curve
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Harrisburg Senators Stories
- Senators Collect Just Two Hits in Setback
- Pair of Big Innings Lift Senators
- Senators Fall in 11
- Bats Wake up Late to Lift Senators
- Altoona Doubles up Senators