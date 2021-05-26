Senators Collect Just Two Hits in Setback

May 26, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







One night after pounding out ten hits the Senators were held to two in a rain-shortened 4-0 loss to the Bowie Baysox. The game was called when torrential rain poured down on Prince George's Stadium in the seventh inning.

ON CAPITAL HILL

Tim Cate started and went 5.1 innings and after a rough first frame settled down and at one point retired seven straight batters. He allowed just three hits while striking out four and walking four.

Nick Wells pitched two-thirds of an inning and allowed a run with a wild pitch but struck out the two batters he faced.

WITH THE GAVEL

Jakson Reetz hit a leadoff double in the second but was left stranded.

Rhett Wiseman had the only other hit for the Sens, a leadoff single in the third.

FILIBUSTERS

The Sens went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position. Every game in the Double-A Northeast League was effected by rain Wednesday night with two games postponed before starting and the other four either delayed at the start or rain shortened. Harrisburg was shutout for the third time and is 1-3 in shutouts.

ON DECK

The Senators play game three of a six-game series at Bowie Thursday night. Game time Thursday is 6:35 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.