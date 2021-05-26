May 26, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 26, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







MIESES CONTINUES TO MASH - Johan Mieses blasted his eighth home run of the season last night in the bottom of the ninth inning. Mieses has the second-most home runs in all levels of Minor League Baseball and leads the Double-A Northeast League.

TWO-BASE FITZGERALD - Sea Dogs infielder Ryan Fitzgerald recorded two doubles last night, a new season-high. Fitzgerald finished the night 3-for-4 with a run scored, one RBI and two doubles.

THOMPSON THRILLS - Portland newcomer, Jake Thompson, made his Hadlock Field debut last night and continued his dominance on the mound. Thompson hurled 2.2 innings last night and did not allow a hit or a run. He walked two batters and struck out four. So far with the Sea Dogs, Thompson has pitched 3.2 innings and has not allowed a hit or run while walking two batters and striking out five.

FILLING THE VOID - Triston Casas was moved to the Temporary Inactive List yesterday as he will be joining Team USA for the Olympic Qualifiers. With the everyday first-baseman gone, Sea Dogs such as Jhonny Pereda, Pedro Castellanos and Joey Meneses will be seeing playing time at first base.

ON THE MOUND - Kutter Crawford (0-1, 5.23 ERA) will make his fourth start of the season tonight for Portland. He has faced the Yard Goats once this season. On May 14th at Dunkin' Donuts Park, he tossed 4.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while striking out a season-high seven batters. He did not allow a walk, and gave up one home run.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.