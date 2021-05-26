Flying Squirrels and Fightin Phils Rained out Wednesday in Reading
May 26, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
READING, Pa. - Wednesday's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Reading Fightin Phils has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a double-header on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading. First pitch for the first game of the double-header is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game.
Starting pitchers for the double-header have not yet been announced.
The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond to open a six-game series against the Altoona Curve on Tuesday. Tickets for all games of the upcoming homestand are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.
