Flying Squirrels and Fightin Phils Rained out Wednesday in Reading

READING, Pa. - Wednesday's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Reading Fightin Phils has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a double-header on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading. First pitch for the first game of the double-header is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game.

Starting pitchers for the double-header have not yet been announced.

The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond to open a six-game series against the Altoona Curve on Tuesday. Tickets for all games of the upcoming homestand are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.

