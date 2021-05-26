Mieses, Rain Sink Yard Goats 5-1
May 26, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Portland, Maine - Johan Mieses hit his ninth home run of the season leading the Portland Sea Dogs (12-8) to a 5-1 victory over the Hartford Yard Goats (7-13) on Wednesday night at Hadlock Field. The game was called after 4 Â½ innings due to rain.
Portland jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, back-to-back singles by Roldani Baldwin and Ronaldo Hernandez led to an RBI double by Tanner Nishioka.
Hartford tied the game at one in the third inning when Max George tripled and scored on a sac fly by Javier Guevara.
In the third inning Mieses belted a three-run homer over the Maine Monster for his league leading ninth home run of the season and his second in as many days. Mieses ended the day with a 3-for-3 performance including a double and the home run.
The Sea Dogs added a run in the bottom of the fourth when Jeisson Rosario singled home Nishioka.
Portland starter Kutter Crawford (1-1) earned the win tossing five innings and holding the Yard Goats to one run on four hits. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.
Matt Dennis (0-3) took the loss for Hartford surrendering all five Portland runs in 3.2 innings of work.
The Sea Dogs and Yard Goats play game three of the six-game series Thursday night at 6:00 PM at Hadlock Field. Righty AJ Politi (0-3, 6.46) gets the start for the Sea Dogs. He will be opposed by Hartford righty Karl Kauffmann (0-1, 9.00). Radio coverage on the WPEI Sea Dogs Radio Network, built by General Dynamics/ Bath Iron Works, begins at 5:45 PM. The game is also available on MiLB.TV.
