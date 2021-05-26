Fisher Cats Rained out in Somerset Wednesday Night

Bridewater, N.J - Wednesday night's game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) and Somerset Patriots (Yankees) has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday at TD Bank Ballpark. The teams will play two seven inning games beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The Fisher Cats return home to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, June 1 to begin a six-game homestand against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets),

Tickets to all remaining home games are available at nhfishercats.com. All 120 games this season will be broadcast live on the Fisher Cats flagship station, AM 610 WGIR.

