Yard Goats Get Rained on in Loss

May 26, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Portland, ME - The Hartford Yard Goats lost a rain shortened game in five innings to the Portland Sea Dogs by the score of 5-1 on Wednesday evening at Hadlock Field, in Portland, Maine. Outfielder Johan Meises smashed a three-run homer and pitcher Kutter Crawford surrendered just one run on four hits over five innings, as the Red Sox affiliate beat Hartford for the first time in five games. The Yard Goats went down in order in the fifth inning as the heavy rain entered the area and the tarp was placed on the field. After a 30 minute delay the game was called and the Sea Dogs were awarded the victory as an official game. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Donuts Park on Tuesday, June 1st to host the Bowie Baysox.

The Sea Dogs scored the first run of the game in the second inning off Hartford starter Matt Dennis. Roldani Baldwin and Ryan Fitzgerald opened the inning with singles, and Tanner Nishioka doubled home Baldwin to give Portland a 1-0 lead. The home team tried to add a second run on a fly ball by Jeisson Rosario but left fielder Todd Czinege threw out Michael Osinski at the plate.

The Yard Goats tied the game at 1-1 with a run in the top of the third inning. Max George started the inning with a rocket triple to centerfield, his team-leading second triple of the season. Later in the inning, Matt McLaughlin hit a sacrifice fly to right field and George scored, making it 1-1.

Portland continued to chip away at Dennis and had the big blow come in the third inning. Pedro Castellanos led off with a double and Joey Meneses followed with a single, putting runners at the corners with nobody out. Johan Mieses then cranked a three-run homer, his fifth of the season, to make it 4-1 Portland.

The Sea Dogs made it 5-1 and chased Dennis from the game in the fourth inning. Tanner Nishioka began the frame with an infield hit, and a throwing error put him at second base, then a wild pitch advanced him to third. Next, Jeisson Rosario followed with an RBI single to left field, scoring Nishioka and giving Portland a 5-1 lead. Dennis retired the next two batters but then surrendered a double to Johan Mieses and he was removed for reliever Jake Bird.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game road trip in Portland, Maine on Thursday night (6:00 PM) against the Red Sox affiliate at Hadlock Field. RHP Karl Kauffmann will start for the Yard Goats and RHP AJ Politi will pitch for the Sea Dogs. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9 FM and newsradio1410.iheart.com.

--

Portland 5, Hartford 1 (5 Innings)

WP-Kutter Crawford (1-1)

LP-Matt Dennis (0-3)

T-1:22 (30-minute delay)

A-1,540

