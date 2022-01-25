Penguins Weekly

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (14-16-1-3) looks to conquer Hershey at Giant Center tonight

Penguins Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Jan. 19 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Lehigh Valley 3

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton did not allow a goal at even strength but was still bested by its turnpike rival's three-goal third period. Jordy Bellerive notched the Penguins' lone goal.

Friday, Jan. 21 - PENGUINS 5 vs. Toronto 1

The Penguins bounced back from Wednesday's loss with an all-around dominant performance. They received a pair of goals and an assist from Alex Nylander, while Alex D'Orio earned his long overdue first win of the season with 21 saves.

Saturday, Jan. 22 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Toronto 2 (OT)

Alex Nylander stole the headlines again as Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton pulled off a dramatic comeback win. Down 2-0 going into the third period, Valtteri Puustinen started his team's rally early in the final frame. Nylander scored late in regulation to force OT, then won the game during a power play in extra time.

Monday, Jan. 24 - PENGUINS 5 vs. Cleveland 1

A trio of first-period goals by Matt Bartkowski, Félix Robert and Kyle Olson chased veteran goalie J-F Bérubé. Rookie reliever Jet Greaves fared no better, having been bested by Anthony Angello and Kasper Björkqvist in the middle frame.

The Week Ahead

Tuesday, Jan. 25 - PENGUINS at Hershey

Playing on limited rest, the Penguins will be put to the test against the Bears. Hershey has owned the season series thus far, 7-1-0-0, and it is a perfect 4-0-0-0 at Giant Center.

Friday, Jan. 28 & Saturday, Jan. 29 - PENGUINS at Cleveland

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Cleveland quickly meet again after the Monday meeting, with the Penguins hoping to carry the momentum from that win into this back-to-back set. The Penguins are 9-2-0-0 all-time against the Monsters franchise, but both of their losses have come in Cleveland.

Ice Chips

- Monday's win maintained Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's undefeated record at home against the Monsters franchise (5-0-0-0).

- Alex Nylander has 10 points (6G-4A) in 10 games since joining the Penguins in a trade on Jan. 5.

- All six of Nylander's goals as a Penguin have come at home.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 6-1-0-0 all-time when Kyle Olson scores a goal.

- Called on for three starts in four days (Friday, Saturday, Monday), Alex D'Orio denied 74 of 78 shots faced (.949 sv%).

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Providence 31 17 10 3 1 38 .613

2. Springfield 34 18 11 3 2 41 .603

3. Hartford 36 19 12 4 1 43 .597

4. Hershey 36 19 12 3 2 43 .597

5. Charlotte 36 19 15 2 0 40 .553

6. Lehigh Valley 33 12 13 6 2 32 .485

7. PENGUINS 34 14 16 1 3 32 .471

8. Bridgeport 40 15 18 3 4 37 .463

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Valtteri Puustinen 34 13 13 26

Alex Nylander 33 14 8 22

Félix Robert 30 9 10 19

Pierre-Olivier Joseph 26 3 13 16

Jordy Bellerive 32 5 10 15

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Matt Jurusik*x 2 1-1-0 2.00 .926 1

Louis Domingue^ 10 3-4-2 2.69 .918 0

Filip Lindberg* 7 4-2-0 2.76 .915 0

Alex D'Orio* 9 3-5-0 2.93 .892 0

Tommy Nappier* 9 3-4-2 3.22 .883 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

X = no longer in the organization

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Tue, Jan. 25 Hershey Giant Center 7:00 p.m.

Fri, Jan. 28 Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Jan. 29 Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse 7:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Wed, Jan. 19 (G) Tistan Côté-Cazenave Signed to PTO

Fri, Jan. 21 (D) Niclas Almari Reassigned by PIT to WHL

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Wed, Jan. 19 (G) Tistan Côté-Cazenave Signed to PTO

Fri, Jan. 21 (D) Niclas Almari Reassigned by PIT to WHL

