Blues Assign Joshua, Toropchenko, Rosen to T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forwards Alexei Toropchenko and Dakota Joshua, as well as defenseman Calle Rosen, to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Joshua, 25, has skated in 18 games for the Blues in 2021-22, tallying four points (one goal & three assists) and 14 penalty minutes. In 12 games with Springfield, the center has six points (two goals & four assists).

Toropchenko, 22, has skated in five games with the Blues this season. Over 26 games with the Thunderbirds, the winger has 11 points (six goals & five assists).

Rosen, 27, has posted two assists over six games this season with the Blues. In 18 games with the Thunderbirds, he has produced 12 points (two goals & 10 assists).

