Bears Sign Rymsha to AHL Contract

January 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that forward Drake Rymsha has signed an American Hockey League contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Rymsha, 23, was previously on a professional tryout with Hershey after joining the club from the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets on Nov. 10. He has appeared in 26 games with the Bears this season, registering six assists and a career-high 49 penalty minutes.

The 6', 180-pound center has appeared in 64 career AHL games with Ontario and Hershey, notching 11 points (1g, 10a). With the Reign in 2018-19, he was teammates with current Hershey captain Matt Moulson. Rymsha made his NHL debut with the Los Angeles Kings last season, appearing in the club's last game of the season on May 13 versus Colorado. The Huntington Woods, Mich. native was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Draft by Los Angeles.

The Bears return to action tonight versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. For ticket information, fans may visit HersheyBears.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.