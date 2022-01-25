Sixth Annual "Pink the Rink" Fight Cancer Together Night Set for Saturday against Utica

(Rochester, NY) - The sixth annual "Pink the Rink" Fight Cancer Together Night is set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 29 when the Rochester Americans host the Utica Comets at 6:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

As part of the annual Pink the Rink game, the Amerks players will again wear special-edition jerseys in support of cancer awareness that will be auctioned off online to benefit Golisano Children's Hospital.

The online auction, powered by DASH, a sports-focused online auction platform and partner of the Amerks, will be open for bidding beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26 and will run through 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. Winners will be contacted directly.

To access the auction, visit www.amerks.com/auction or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding.

It's also a 321 Weekend special for Pink the Rink Night on Saturday, featuring $3 select 12 oz. beers, $2 hot dogs and $1 popcorn available all game long.

Amerks single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season, which start as low as just $10, are available for purchase online at www.amerks.com/tickets or by calling 585-454-5335.

