Barratt Returns, Regula and Morrison Miss Time
January 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Forward Evan Barratt has been removed from COVID-19 protocol.
In addition, defenseman Alec Regula is week-to-week (left-leg bone bruise) and forward Cam Morrison is day-to-day (left hamstring).
The Rockford IceHogs wrap up their season-long, six-game homestand on Wednesday, Jan. 26 against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. on a Winning Weekday! If the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game (Wednesday, Feb. 2)! Buy Tickets
Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2022
- Bears Sign Rymsha to AHL Contract - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Barratt Returns, Regula and Morrison Miss Time - Rockford IceHogs
- Sixth Annual "Pink the Rink" Fight Cancer Together Night Set for Saturday against Utica - Rochester Americans
- Griffins Conclude January Schedule against Milwaukee, Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 15 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Checkers Sign Jacob Friend and Jordan Sambrook to PTOs - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blues Assign Joshua, Toropchenko, Rosen to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview - January 25 at Hershey - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Goaltender Schmid Recalled from Utica - Utica Comets
- Game Preview: Penguins at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.