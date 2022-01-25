Syracuse Crunch Weekly

CRUNCH WIN STREAK SNAPPED AT THREE

The Crunch ended their seven games in 11 days stretch with a win and two losses in Week 15.

Syracuse began the week with an overtime win against the Rochester Americans Wednesday at Blue Cross Arena. The Crunch rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win for the third time this season. It nudged the team's winning streak to three games, but that was halted in a weekend home-and-home series against the Utica Comets. The Crunch lost 4-1 at home on Friday and 6-3 in Utica on Saturday, despite a 65-45 shots advantage over the two games.

The Crunch close out January with three games against three different opponents in Week 16.

TOP PERFORMERS

Alex Barré-Boulet had an assist on all three Crunch goals Wednesday at Rochester and that was enough to tie him for the team lead in scoring in Week 15.

Barré-Boulet had the secondary assist on Gabriel Dumont's first goal to start the team's comeback. He then had the primary assist on Dumont's game-tying goal and the lone assist on Cole Koepke's overtime winner. It was Barré-Boulet's second career three-assist game and his first since he logged five points (2g, 3a) Feb. 21, 2020 vs. Cleveland.

The fourth-year pro is now tied with Larry Courville for 10th place on the franchise's all-time scoring list with 152 points (72g, 80a) in 158 games. Among the team's top 10 scorers, his 0.962 points per game ranks second to Lonny Bohonos' 1.156 points per game.

Gabriel Dumont notched his first multi-goal game of the season to extend his team lead to 14 goals. He keyed the team's comeback Wednesday in Rochester with two goals in the final three minutes of the second period to erase a 2-0 deficit.

In the process, Dumont became the 37th player in franchise history to reach 100 career Crunch points. The Crunch captain now has 101 points (39g, 62a) in 128 games with the team. He is one goal shy of matching his high-water mark for a season with the Crunch set in 2018-19; his career high for goals is 20 set with Hamilton in 2014-15.

REINFORCEMENTS

The Crunch were bolstered with three additions from the Tampa Bay Lightning to begin the week. The Bolts reassigned defenseman Andrej Sustr and forwards Daniel Walcott and Charles Hudon to the Crunch.

Sustr saw action in five games during his recall and he has now played 13 games for the Lightning this season. Walcott and Hudon spent time on the Lightning's taxi squad; Hudon had five goals in five games prior to his recall.

UPCOMING: CLEVELAND, ROCHESTER, CHARLOTTE

The Crunch close out their 13-game month with three games in four days in Week 16.

Syracuse hosts the Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday for their seventh of eight head-to-head matches in 2021-22. The Crunch are 2-2-2-0 against the Monsters this season with Cleveland winning each of the last three, including an 8-3 win in Syracuse Dec. 8. The Monsters (13-13-4-3) opened the week on Monday with a 5-1 loss against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Syracuse returns to Blue Cross Arena Friday to face the Amerks for the fourth time this month. The Crunch are 3-0-0-0 this month against the Amerks, with wins of 2-1, 3-1 and 3-2. The Amerks (20-12-2-1) enter the week in second place in both the North Division and in the Eastern Conference. They earned a split in Cleveland last weekend, but they are just 1-1-2-1 in their last five games.

The Charlotte Checkers come to town for the first time this season Saturday night. The teams split a two-game set in Charlotte in mid-December which propelled the Crunch to their current 8-4-1-0 run in the last 13 games. The game will feature the return of a handful of former Crunch players who spent last season in Syracuse while the Crunch served as a dual affiliate with the Florida Panthers. The Checkers (19-15-2-0) spend the next two weeks in New York, facing Utica once and both the Crunch (also Feb. 5) and Amerks twice.

WEEK 15 RESULTS

Wednesday, Jan. 19 | Game 29 at Rochester | W, 3-2 (OT)

Syracuse 0 2 0 1 - 3 Shots: 7-14-6-1-28 PP: 0/1

Rochester 0 2 0 0 - 2 Shots: 6-10-14-0-30 PP: 0/3

2nd Period-Dumont 13 (Day, Barré-Boulet), 16:59. Dumont 14 (Barré-Boulet, Jones), 19:53 Overtime-Koepke 8 (Barré-Boulet), 0:54. . . . Alnefelt 6-3-2 (30 shots-28 saves) A-2,366

Friday, Jan. 21 | Game 30 vs. Utica | L, 4-1

Utica 1 2 1 - 4 Shots: 8-8-7-23 PP: 1/2

Syracuse 0 0 1 - 1 Shots: 11-14-10-35 PP: 0/1

3rd Period-Day 3 (Element, Labrie), 17:46. . . . Alnefelt 6-4-2 (16 shots-13 saves); Lagace ND (6 shots-6 saves) A-4,657

Saturday, Jan. 22 | Game 31 at Utica | L, 6-3

Syracuse 1 1 1 - 3 Shots: 11-9-10-30 PP: 0/3

Utica 3 2 1 - 6 Shots: 7-6-9-22 PP: 4/5

1st Period-Goncalves 5 (Green), 1:59. 2nd Period-Jones 3 (Dumont), 13:32. 3rd Period-Elie 7 (Morand), 3:38. . . . Lagace 5-5-0 (21 shots-16 saves) A-3,917

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 21.2% (24-for-113) 7th (T-4th)

Penalty Kill 75.7% (81-for-107) 29th (24th)

Goals For 2.87 GFA (89) 25th (23rd)

Goals Against 3.23 GAA (100) 22nd (T-16th)

Shots For 30.65 SF/G (950) 13th (13th)

Shots Against 26.65 SA/G (826) 4th (5th)

Penalty Minutes 12.58 PIM/G (390) 17th (21st)

Category Leader

Points 27 Dumont

Goals 14 Dumont

Assists 15 Day

PIM 48 Dumont

Plus/Minus +9 Claesson

Wins 5 Alnefelt

GAA 2.65 Miftakhov

Save % .907 Miftakhov

North Division

GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O

1. Utica 31 22 5 4 0 48 0.774 117 81 363 13-2-1-0 9-3-3-0 4-4-2-0 2-0-0-0 1-0

2. Rochester 35 20 12 2 1 43 0.614 132 130 417 10-4-2-1 10-8-0-0 4-3-2-1 0-1-0-0 2-1

3. Toronto 33 18 12 2 1 39 0.591 106 113 472 9-5-1-1 9-7-1-0 7-2-1-0 1-0-1-0 1-1

4. Laval 28 15 11 2 0 32 0.571 95 96 370 10-3-2-0 5-8-0-0 8-2-0-0 1-0-0-0 1-0

5. Syracuse 31 14 13 3 1 32 0.516 89 100 390 7-7-0-1 7-6-3-0 6-3-1-0 0-2-0-0 1-1

6. Cleveland 33 13 13 4 3 33 0.500 99 111 413 5-7-1-1 8-6-3-2 3-5-2-0 0-1-0-0 1-3

