Comets Win Battle of Division Leaders against Bruins

January 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Comets stepped onto the ice on Tuesday night as the leaders of the North division of the Eastern Conference and they battled the leaders of the North division. The Comets skated away on the strength of four goals and a shutout for Nico Daws victorious 4-0.

In the first period, both teams came out with a lot of energy. It was a fast paced period that featured quality scoring chances on both ends of the ice, but the goaltenders stood strong.

Halfway through the second period, the Comets took the first lead of the game thanks to a power play goal by Chase DeLeo. Michael Vukojevic got things started with an excellent breakout pass to Alexander Holtz. Holtz rushed up the ice and found DeLeo who buried it to put his team ahead by one.

The Comets offense erupted in the third period. It was Ryan Schmelzer who kicked things off with two goals in the span of three minutes. The first goal was assisted by Kevin Bahl and Jeremy Groleau. Just over a minute later, DeLeo fed a pass through the Providence defenseman and right onto the tape of Schmelzer who put one over the shoulder of netminder Jeremy Swayman. At 13:57, Fabian Zetterlund gave the Comets a four-goal lead and Schmelzer picked up his third point of the period with an assist on the goal.

Comets goaltender Nico Daws recorded his first professional shutout in the victory stopping all 28 shots he faced.

The Comets will be back in action Friday at home to battle the Charlotte Checkers at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available. For more information, visit uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.