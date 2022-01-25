Goaltender Schmid Recalled from Utica

January 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced today that they have recalled goaltender Akira Schmid from the Utica Comets. In related news, General Manager of the Comets, Dan MacKinnon, announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Joe Masonius from the Adirondack Thunder. Also, Patrick McGrath has been returned on loan from the Thunder and the team has signed goaltender Brandon Kasel to a professional tryout contract.

McGrath, 28, has played in 12 games for the Comets this season without registering a point. The Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania native skated last season with the Indy Fuel of the ECHL and the Rochester Americans of the AHL.

Masonius, 24, hails from Spring Lake, New Jersey and attended the University of Connecticut for three seasons before turning professional. Drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Masonius skated in one game with the Comets this season without registering a point.

Kasel, 25, hails from Ithaca, New York and played his collegiate career with Skidmore College. This season with the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL, Kasel has skated in five games with a record of 2-2-1 holding a .921 save percentage and a 2.42 goals against average. Kasel attending Comets training camp before the start of the 2021-22 season. Kasel played junior hockey for the Syracuse Stars which later became the Utica Junior Comets. The Stars program started in 1985 and includes former NHL goaltender and President of the Utica Comets, Robert Esche as an alumnus. Brandon played U-18 Midgets in 2014-2015 and one year of Junior Hockey for the Stars in 2015-2016.

The Comets will be back in action tonight at home to battle Providence Bruins at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available. For more information, visit uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.