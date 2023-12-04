Penguins Call up Lukas Svejkovsky from Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that forward Lukas Svejkovsky has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Svejkovsky, who turned 22-years-old last week, is tied for second-highest point total on the Nailers with 16. He has registered at least one point in 10 of his 12 games played this season, amassing six goals and 10 assists.

Last season, Svejkovsky appeared in 47 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The native of Point Roberts, Washington posted three goals and 12 assists for 15 points during his rookie season.

Prior to turning pro with the Penguins, Svejkovsky played four seasons of junior hockey in the Western Hockey League. The fourth-round (108th overall) draft pick of Pittsburgh in 2020, Svejkovsky played for the Vancouver Giants, Medicine Hat Tigers and Seattle Thunderbirds, picking up 162 points (74G-88A) in 196 WHL games.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Friday, Dec. 4, when the Cleveland Monsters come to town. Puck drop for the Penguins and Monsters is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

