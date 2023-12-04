Capitals Loan Goaltender Hunter Shepard to Hershey

December 4, 2023







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have loaned goaltender Hunter Shepard to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington's president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Shepard, 28, has posted a 9-1-0 record with Hershey this season, owning a 2.66 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. He has won his past five appearances with Hershey.

With Washington, he made his NHL debut and earned his first career win on Oct. 25 at New Jersey, and he improved his record to 2-0 with a 4-1 victory over the Islanders on Nov. 11, making 36 saves and earning first star honors.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they complete their four-game road trip with a clash against the Syracuse Crunch on Friday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at Upstate Medical University Arena. Hershey returns home to GIANT Center to host the Cleveland Monsters for Hometown Heroes Night, featuring military-themed activities and recognition throughout the evening, on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.

