Iowa's Jesper Wallstedt Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Iowa Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 3, 2023.

Wallstedt stopped 83 of the 86 shots he faced last week, leading the Wild to a pair of road wins and earning Player of the Week honors for the second time this season.

Wallstedt took both starts during Iowa's weekend visit to Colorado, beginning the trip by stopping 40 shots in the Wild's 5-1 victory over the Eagles on Friday night. He came back on Saturday and made 43 saves, an AHL career high, as Iowa completed the sweep with a 3-2 decision. For the week, Wallstedt was 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a .965 save percentage.

In 12 appearances for Iowa this season, Wallstedt (8-4-0) leads the American Hockey League with a .937 save percentage and ranks fourth with a 2.03 goals-against average. As a rookie last season, he went 18-15-5 with a 2.68 GAA and a .908 save percentage, represented the Wild organization at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic, and earned a spot on the 2022-23 AHL Top Prospects Team.

A 21-year-old native of Vasteras, Sweden, Wallstedt was a first-round selection (20th overall) by Minnesota in the 2021 NHL Draft.

