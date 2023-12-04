Checkers and Novant Health Teaming up for Toy Drive
December 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers and Novant Health are joining forces to hold a toy drive at the games on Dec. 15 and 16!
Toys will be collected at the games and then distributed the following week by Checkers players to kids at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital. Fans who donate to the toy drive will receive a ticket voucher for the Checkers game on Jan. 12.
Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital has created an Amazon Registry specifically for this toy drive that fans can shop from here.
