Checkers and Novant Health Teaming up for Toy Drive

December 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers and Novant Health are joining forces to hold a toy drive at the games on Dec. 15 and 16!

Toys will be collected at the games and then distributed the following week by Checkers players to kids at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital. Fans who donate to the toy drive will receive a ticket voucher for the Checkers game on Jan. 12.

Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital has created an Amazon Registry specifically for this toy drive that fans can shop from here.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.