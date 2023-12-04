Panthers Recall Uvis Balinskis from Charlotte

Uvis Balinskis is headed back to the NHL, as the Panthers have recalled the defenseman from Charlotte.

The 27-year-old made his Checkers debut on Saturday and lit the lamp for Charlotte. He now returns to Florida, where he has two points (1g, 1a) in 15 games this season - his first in North America.

The Checkers are preparing to hit the road for a four-game road swing that starts Friday in Rochester.

