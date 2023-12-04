Amerks Holding Holiday Food Drive Throughout Month of December to Benefit Foodlink

(Rochester, NY) -The Rochester Americans announced today the team will hold a Holiday Food Drive over the next several weeks to benefit Foodlink, the regional food bank.

The Food Drive will accept donations beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 5 and will continue over the team's next four games through Wednesday, Dec. 27 when the Amerks host the Syracuse Crunch in their first game back from the annual Christmas break.

"Thank you to the Amerks organization and their amazing fans for supporting Foodlink during this critical time of year," said Julia Tedesco, President & CEO of Foodlink. "Close to 120,000 of our neighbors have limited or uncertain access to enough food, and we're grateful for initiatives like this that help raise awareness and address food insecurity in our region."

Fans are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items by dropping them off in collection bins in front of The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, located in the lower atrium, beginning this week and during the team's next four home games, which include the following:

Friday, Dec. 8 vs. Charlotte

Wednesday, Dec. 20 vs. Cleveland

Friday, Dec. 22 vs. Providence

Wednesday, Dec. 27 vs. Syracuse

Fans can also make donations on non-gamedays during normal Box Office hours Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The items will then be donated to Foodlink, which is celebrating its remarkable 45th year serving the Greater Rochester community and surrounding areas.

Any fan that donates two unopened, non-perishable food items in the Foodlink bins between now and Wednesday, Dec. 27 will receive a complimentary voucher to that night's Amerks home against Syracuse. Vouchers will be limited to one per person, per transaction, and can be redeemed online by visiting www.amerks.com/fooddrive.

